U.S. curlers fall further in standings with loss to China

U.S. curlers fall further in standings with loss to China

NBC Olympics.com Published:

The U.S. came into Friday night’s game at the bottom of the standings and needing a win. After facing top ranked Canada and defending World Champions Switzerland in Games 2 and 3, the road didn’t get easier for the Hamilton siblings as they were tasked with taking on a China team that was third at the 2017 World Championships, and second in 2016.

The U.S. jumped out early, stealing two points in the first end, but couldn’t carry that offense forward, falling 6-4 to China’s Rui Wang and Ba Dexin.

The first end was the first time the Hamiltons had scored more than one point in an end since the first game of the competition against Team OAR.

The offense stalled from there though, as they were only able to muster one point over the next four ends, and another single point in the seventh. After leading 3-1 heading into the fourth, China scored a single point in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth ends, forcing a power play by the U.S. in the seventh.

The two teams headed to the final end tied 4-4, but China was able to steal two points for the ultimate win.

China stole points in three ends in the game.

The U.S. has played better than their record shows. Becca Hamilton came into the game shooting 75 percent, tops among all women in the competition. Brother Matt Hamilton came in shooting 73 percent.

However, the loss essentially eliminates the U.S. from reaching the semifinals. They fall to 1-4 with two games remaining.

China improves to 2-3 overall. 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s