State Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Osage County murders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the capital murder conviction and death sentence for a man sentenced for the 2009 killing of four people in Osage County.

James Kraig Kahler was convicted of capital murder by an Osage County jury in August 2011 for the murdering of his wife, Karen Kahler, two daughters’ Emily and Lauren, and Karen’s grandmother Dorothy Wight.

Kahler was sentenced to death by Chief District Court Judge Phillip Fromme in October 2011.

“The decision today affirms the conviction and death sentence based on an Osage County jury’s findings and moves this case forward one more step,” said Kansas District Attorney Derek Schmidt.

Kahler becomes the fifth person in Kansas whose sentence of death has been upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court since the death penalty was reinstated.

