Sheriff’s department warns of scam

Sedgwick County Sheriff

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said they have been notified of a scam involving someone identifying himself as an employee of the sheriff’s office.

The department said victims received phone calls demanding immediate payment for unpaid fines or unsatisfied warrants. They said they are usually related to the false allegation of missing jury duty.

Authorities say do not give your personal information and do not pay someone over the phone with a gift card or prepaid debit card.

The sheriff’s department does not collect fines by phone. If you have been a victim of this scam, call the local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.

