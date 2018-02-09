One person dies after house fire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of the house fire in north Wichita has died.

According to fire crews on the scene, when they arrived they did not initially see any smoke. Smoke was next seen coming from a small house behind the main house. When crews entered the house, they found a man not breathing.

Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said at no point were flames ever visible, in fact, she said they didn’t even use any water while they were at the scene.

“It was filled with smoke but no flames as they were doing their search trying to locate the seat of the fire and ran across a occupant,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow.

Oxygen was also found in the home.

One person is in critical condition after a house fire in north Wichita.

The fire was first reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Woodland Avenue. Fire crews arrived to the scene and found one person in critical condition. The person was found not breathing.

