One person seriously hurt after crash near Hartman Arena

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: The person hurt in the crash is now considered in serious condition, no longer critical.

—

One person is in critical condition after a crash in Sedgwick County.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. along Hartman Drive north at 77th Street. That is near Hartman Arena and in front of Ditch Witch Company.

According to authorities, one person is pinned in an overturned vehicle. Emergency crews are on the scene and drivers should take caution while traveling in the area. Traffic along I-135 is not being affected.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and updates will be provided once they are made available.

