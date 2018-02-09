One person seriously hurt after crash near Hartman Arena

By Published: Updated:
Ambulance (KSN File)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: The person hurt in the crash is now considered in serious condition, no longer critical.

One person is in critical condition after a crash in Sedgwick County.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. along Hartman Drive north at 77th Street. That is near Hartman Arena and in front of Ditch Witch Company.

According to authorities, one person is pinned in an overturned vehicle. Emergency crews are on the scene and drivers should take caution while traveling in the area. Traffic along I-135 is not being affected.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and updates will be provided once they are made available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s