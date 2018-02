WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After losing their season opener 13-9 to Fort Hays State yesterday in Hays, the Newman Jets baseball team returned the favor this afternoon in Wichita, beating the Tigers 10-3.

Down 3-2 in the sixth inning, Newman scored four runs to take the lead for good. The Jets added four more runs in the eighth inning to close out the scoring. The series will wrap up on Monday at 3 p.m. in Hays.