Kobach on board of veterans group not using money for vets

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A watchdog report has found that only a small portion of money from a Missouri-based veterans’ group that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is associated with actually goes toward helping veterans.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kobach is listed as a member of the advisory board for Veterans in Defense of Liberty, a Springfield-based nonprofit with a stated mission of upholding the Constitution. Kobach is also running for governor of Kansas.

The Better Business Bureau released a report this week giving the group a failing grade because only a small fraction of the nonprofit’s money goes toward veterans’ issues.

Kobach said Thursday that the report is the first time he’s learning about the group’s lack of money going to veterans. He joined the group’s board six years ago.

