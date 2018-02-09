Kansas lawmakers update sexual harassment policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Top lawmakers updated their sexual harassment policy Friday.

Leaders from the House and Senate voted on the policy making it more specific about how allegations of misconduct are handled, particularly from legislative interns. Lawmakers who violate the policy could also face formal and public disciplinary action.

“We met with our interns, we met with our staffers, we made it very clear the intentions of this policy before we were able to adopt it,” said Sen. Susan Wagle, R-Wichita.

“It begins to do some definitions, clarify where reporting is,” added Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita. “It doesn’t go far enough. I don’t think anyone on the LCC is going to say this is the final step in this process.”

The old policy hadn’t been updated since 1994.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.