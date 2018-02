WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 2017 was a bounce-back year for the Kansas Baseball team, as they won 30 games and finished above .500 for the first time since the 2014 season. And with several key players returning for the Jayhawks, the expectations are even higher for the upcoming season.

One newcomer to the team is former Holcomb Longhorn Conner Vancleave. He won a lot in high school, and he thinks his team can do the same this year. Kansas opens their season next Friday against Murray State.