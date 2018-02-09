Homemade Valentine's Day gift ideas

As Valentine’s Day approaches, consider going to the craft store instead of the card store and making your own Valentines.

Consider some of these ideas to be creative this Valentine’s Day.

Bookmarks: Make your Valentine into a bookmark he or she can use all year to think of you.

Bracelets: People of all ages like getting friendship bracelets. Make your own bracelet and attach it to your Valentine.

Cookies: Get a heart-shaped cookie cutter and create delicious, edible Valentines.

Candy jar: Find out your Valentine’s favorite candy and put it in a jar that’s decorated with hearts or a Valentine’s Day message.

Trinkets: Almost everyone loves trinkets (even adults love to have them as desk toys). Attach your Valentine to a fun trinket this year for a playful greeting.

School supplies: For kids Valentines, find Valentine’s Day themed pencils, pens and erasers to attach to a card.

Origami cards: Get creative and make your Valentine an origami creation.

Fortune cookies: For a really unique Valentine, order customized Fortune Cookies with your own personal message in the inside.

Personalized candies: Write your Valentine’s Day message on personalized candies.