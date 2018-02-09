Hawkins sentenced to life in prison for murders of Newton mother and daughter

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Keith Hawkins was sentenced Friday for the killings of a Newton mother and child.
The bodies of 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and 4-year-old Zaylynn Paz were found in August. Runyon was beaten and Zaylynn was stabbed.
Hawkins led police on a chase just after the murder through parts of Texas before he crashed the vehicle in Hutto, Texas. Authorities in Hutto were able to stop the vehicle with spike strips. He was arrested in Hutto and then transported back to Harvey County where he was charged for the murders of Runyon and Paz.
Hawkins was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In court he apologized to the family of Alyssa and Zaylynn and said wished he could take back the night when he killed them and that he doesn’t expect to be forgiven.