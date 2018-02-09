Friday Night Basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a great night of high school hoops, with plenty of rivalry games and key league showdowns. Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Heights both got pivotal City League sweeps, while the Eisenhower boys topped Goddard and the Goddard ladies topped Eisenhower.
Here are some other scores from around the Sunflower State:
Abilene 64, Wamego 57
Andale 71, Wellington 33
Anderson County 71, Iola 57
Andover Central 63, Valley Center 35
Arkansas City 74, Andover 53
Ashland 71, Satanta 49
Augusta 59, Winfield 41
Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 43
Baxter Springs 54, Galena 51
Belle Plaine 55, Chaparral 46
Bishop Miege 65, St. James Academy 44
Blue Valley 56, BV Southwest 33
Bonner Springs 91, KC Piper 74
Buhler 55, Circle 38
Burlingame 59, Lebo 37
Burlington 79, Prairie View 36
BV Northwest 60, BV West 32
BV Randolph 88, Wetmore 84
Caldwell 50, Flinthills 6
Cedar Vale/Dexter 54, Argonia 38
Central Heights 52, KC Christian 47
Central Plains 62, La Crosse 46
Chapman 60, Concordia 54
Cheney 65, Medicine Lodge 26
Clifton-Clyde 51, Frankfort 41
Conway Springs 58, Garden Plain 46
Crest 68, Oswego 30
Dodge City 84, Nickerson 66
Douglass 62, Wichita Independent 61
Ellinwood 52, Kinsley 51, OT
Ellsworth 49, Republic County 34
Garden City 51, Great Bend 38
Gardner-Edgerton 62, SM North 49
Girard 57, Independence 50
Goddard-Eisenhower 77, Goddard 50
Goessel 40, Peabody-Burns 27
Golden Plains 58, Cheylin 50
Halstead 59, Hoisington 43
Hays 68, Liberal 57
Hesston 53, Larned 39
Hiawatha 42, Atchison County 37
Hill City 36, Oakley 33
Hillsboro 50, Kingman 38
Hodgeman County 52, Kiowa County 47
Holcomb 63, Goodland 47
Hoxie 64, Dighton 63, OT
Hugoton 55, Colby 41
Humboldt 66, Fredonia 38
Hutchinson Trinity 72, Marion 67
Inman 49, Moundridge 47
Jackson Heights 63, Oskaloosa 39
Jefferson West 48, Holton 46
Kapaun Mount Carmel 59, Wichita Southeast 49
KC Sumner 35, Atchison 24
KC Wyandotte 85, KC Harmon 72
Labette County 66, Fort Scott 61
Lansing 62, Tonganoxie 48
Lawrence 70, SM West 48
Lawrence Free State 74, SM South 56
Lyndon 81, Hartford 56
Maize 53, Hutchinson 38
Manhattan 62, Emporia 61
McPherson 71, El Dorado 32
Meade 73, Minneola 26
Mill Valley 72, St. Thomas Aquinas 60
Ness City 81, Otis-Bison 50
Newton 68, Derby 65
Northern Valley 77, Triplains-Brewster 6
Nowata, Okla. 62, Caney Valley 58
Olathe East 71, SM East 60
Olathe North 56, Olathe West 52
Olathe Northwest 50, Olathe South 27
Osborne 62, Stockton 40
Ottawa 49, Louisburg 39
Paola 55, DeSoto 41
Parsons 69, Coffeyville 53
Perry-Lecompton 61, Riverside 12
Phillipsburg 79, Hays-TMP-Marian 61
Pike Valley 58, Natoma 32
Pittsburg 75, Chanute 59
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Frontenac 45
Pleasant Ridge 39, McLouth 35
Pleasanton 58, Uniontown 46
Pretty Prairie 69, Fairfield 42
Riverton 57, Southeast 50
Rock Hills 58, Lincoln 33
Rose Hill 86, Mulvane 71
Salina Sacred Heart 75, Council Grove 45
Salina South 44, Wichita Campus 42
Santa Fe Trail 76, Osawatomie 59
Scott City 69, Ulysses 59
SM Northwest 56, Leavenworth 55, OT
Smoky Valley 60, Pratt 36
Solomon 57, Elyria Christian 45
South Central 63, Pawnee Heights 40
South Gray 58, Southwestern Hts. 31
Southeast Saline 54, Minneapolis 51
Spring Hill 40, Eudora 33
St. John 66, Victoria 30
St. John’s Military 52, Flint Hills Christian 46
St. Paul 69, Altoona-Midway 28
Sterling 65, Berean Academy 51
Syracuse 60, Sublette 27
Thunder Ridge 41, Tescott 25
Topeka Hayden 69, Washburn Rural 58
Topeka West 59, Highland Park 52
Veritas Christian 44, Bishop Seabury Academy 8
Wellsville 66, West Franklin 39
Wichita Bishop Carroll 53, Wichita South 41
Wichita East 68, Wichita West 43
Wichita Heights 78, Wichita North 57
Yates Center 79, Erie 57
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Weskan vs. Logan, ccd.
Norton vs. Plainville, ppd.
Beloit vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 19.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 46, Wamego 35
Andale 55, Wellington 42
Andover 58, Arkansas City 48
Andover Central 44, Valley Center 33
Atchison County 42, Hiawatha 26
Augusta 38, Winfield 32
Bishop Miege 52, St. James Academy 31
Blue Valley 54, BV Southwest 52
BV Randolph 47, Wetmore 44
Caldwell 44, Flinthills 33
Central Plains 74, La Crosse 17
Centralia 78, Valley Heights 56
Chapman 50, Concordia 34
Cheney 54, Medicine Lodge 31
Cimarron 56, Stanton County 26
Circle 64, Buhler 36
Clay Center 44, Marysville 42, OT
Clifton-Clyde 50, Frankfort 46
Conway Springs 42, Garden Plain 38
Council Grove 54, Salina Sacred Heart 47
Cunningham 42, Pratt Skyline 24
Derby 35, Newton 32
Elyria Christian 36, Solomon 24
Eureka 68, Bluestem 63
Fairfield 50, Pretty Prairie 28
Fort Scott 49, Labette County 46, OT
Fredonia 46, Humboldt 40
Frontenac 67, Pittsburg Colgan 56
Galena 57, Baxter Springs 44
Garden City 48, Great Bend 38
Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM North 40
Goddard 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 40
Goessel 84, Peabody-Burns 13
Golden Plains 50, Cheylin 22
Greeley County 61, Deerfield 42
Halstead 42, Hoisington 29
Hartford 61, Lyndon 51
Haven 55, Lyons 26
Hays-TMP-Marian 53, Phillipsburg 36
Hesston 54, Larned 22
Highland Park 38, Topeka West 27
Hill City 41, Oakley 13
Holcomb 51, Goodland 39
Hoxie 45, Dighton 23
Hugoton 40, Colby 31
Independence 45, Girard 42
Iola 48, Anderson County 31
Jackson Heights 61, Oskaloosa 50
Jefferson West 37, Holton 28
Junction City 63, Shawnee Heights 52
Kapaun Mount Carmel 50, Wichita Southeast 36
KC Piper 62, Bonner Springs 28
KC Schlagle 73, KC Washington 33
KC Sumner 63, Atchison 43
Kingman 55, Hillsboro 30
Kinsley 39, Ellinwood 28
Kiowa County 61, Hodgeman County 36
Lansing 43, Tonganoxie 27
Lebo 58, Burlingame 42
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 52, Heritage Christian 40
Liberal 46, Hays 38
Lincoln 40, Rock Hills 34
Little River 43, Rural Vista 37
Louisburg 48, Ottawa 44
Maize 51, Hutchinson 29
Manhattan 57, Emporia 43
Marion 58, Hutchinson Trinity 50
McPherson 81, El Dorado 18
Meade 43, Minneola 36
Moundridge 49, Inman 41
Nemaha Central 54, Royal Valley 43
Neodesha 58, Northeast-Arma 43
Nickerson 45, Dodge City 35
Northern Valley 79, Triplains-Brewster 48
Olathe East 60, SM East 22
Olathe North 49, Olathe West 46
Olathe South 54, Olathe Northwest 51, OT
Olpe 72, Osage City 34
Otis-Bison 37, Ness City 28
Paola 42, DeSoto 39
Perry-Lecompton 41, Riverside 38
Pike Valley 60, Natoma 48
Pittsburg 46, Chanute 39
Pleasant Ridge 49, McLouth 40
Pleasanton 39, Uniontown 29
Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 36
Quinter 34, Rawlins County 28
Remington 59, Ell-Saline 44
Rose Hill 48, Mulvane 23
Salina South 57, Wichita Campus 34
Santa Fe Trail 66, Osawatomie 42
Satanta 58, Ashland 56
Shawnee Mission Christian 52, Topeka Heritage Christian 40
Silver Lake 58, Rossville 50
SM Northwest 40, Leavenworth 39
SM South 51, Lawrence Free State 41
SM West 46, Lawrence 44, OT
Smith Center 55, Ellis 39
South Barber 36, Hutchinson Central Christian 34
South Central 64, Pawnee Heights 30
Southeast 47, Riverton 39
Southeast Saline 36, Minneapolis 23
Spring Hill 51, Eudora 32
St. John 51, Victoria 19
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 49, Chase 29
St. Mary’s 50, Rock Creek 40, OT
St. Paul 61, Altoona-Midway 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Mill Valley 36
Sterling 54, Berean Academy 29
Stockton 66, Osborne 25
Sublette 41, Syracuse 39
Thunder Ridge 50, Tescott 14
Topeka Seaman 43, Topeka 42
Ulysses 41, Scott City 38
Valley Falls 36, Jefferson North 28
Washburn Rural 47, Topeka Hayden 24
Wellsville 72, West Franklin 32
West Elk 46, Oxford 16
Wheatland-Grinnell 62, Palco 26
Wichita Collegiate 55, Clearwater 24
Wichita East 50, Wichita West 18
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita North 21
Wichita Independent 38, Douglass 25
Wichita South 57, Wichita Bishop Carroll 46
Wilson 51, Sylvan-Lucas 21
Yates Center 52, Erie 42
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Logan vs. Weskan, ccd.
Beloit vs. Russell, ppd. to Feb 19.