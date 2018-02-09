Four men involved in illegal gambling investigation plead not guilty

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four men, including three former law enforcement officers, connected to a case of illegal gambling in Wichita, pleaded not guilty to charges Friday afternoon at the Wichita U.S. Courthouse.

Michael Fredericksen, a retired KHP trooper, sat in the same court room as MIchael Zajkowski and Bruce Mackey — both former Wichita police officers — for their separate, initial appearances.

Brock Wedman is the fourth person involved in this case, also appeared in court today.

All four men face charges of obstruction with state and local law enforcement. That comes with a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Right now, all men are released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. That means if they violate any state, local or federal laws or don’t appear for future hearings, they will have to pay the fine.

No future hearing are scheduled at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.