Derby teacher charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation

By Published: Updated:
Derby Middle School teacher, Cody Chitwood, arrested on suspicion of exploitation of a child. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Middle School teacher arrested in January on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child has bonded out.

On Thursday, Cody Chitwood was charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Derby school officials said they don’t believe any of alleged crimes involved their students or staff.

Chitwood’s preliminary hearing is set for February 22.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s