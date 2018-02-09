Derby teacher charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Middle School teacher arrested in January on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child has bonded out.

On Thursday, Cody Chitwood was charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Derby school officials said they don’t believe any of alleged crimes involved their students or staff.

Chitwood’s preliminary hearing is set for February 22.

