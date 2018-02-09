Day 3 on the sheet: Canada gets big win over Switzerland to stay atop standings

Canada 7, Switzerland 2

The top two mixed doubles curling teams in PyeongChang met in round robin play Friday night, but in the end Canada proved why they’re the No. 1 team in the world, defeating Switzerland 7-2.

Switzerland stole a point in the opening end, but it was all Canada from there. Kaitlyn Lawes had a perfect throw knock a Swiss rock out of the button for four points in the second end.

Lawes and her partner, John Morris, continued to dominate from there, holding Switzerland to just a single point over the final four ends. Switzerland even attempted the power play option in the fifth to no available. Canada scored one point in the fourth, fifth and sixth ends, forcing a Swiss concession of the final two ends.

Lawes play was so good it had one commentator calling it “one of the finer games of mixed doubles curling I’ve ever seen.”

Canada, now 4-1 and atop the standings in PyeongChang, has never won a mixed doubles world championship, but looks like the favorites for gold through five games.

Switzerland has now lost two games in row, falling to 3-2 overall.