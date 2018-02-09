Authorities identify man who died in house fire Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities identified the 72-year-old victim in a house fire Friday night as Charles E. Wilson. It happened in the 3100 block of North Woodland in an apartment.

Fire crews did not initially see any smoke. Smoke was next seen coming from a small house behind the main house. When crews entered the house, they found the victim in a recliner.

The cause was determined to be accidental smoking while on oxygen. The fire caused about $3,000 in damage. The fire is the third fatal fire this year in Wichita.

UPDATE | 3104 N Woodland Ave | Primary/secondary searches are all clear | Fire is under control | Holding assigned companies | EMS re-triage 1 Code Black | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) February 10, 2018

UPDATE | 3104 N Woodland Ave | SQ7 now has smoke on the interior | E3 has located one patient – requesting EMS | Initial triage 1 Code Blue | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) February 10, 2018

HOUSE FIRE SUBJ TRAPPED | 3104 N Woodland Ave | E3 has nothing showing | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) February 10, 2018

