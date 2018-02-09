Authorities identify man who died in house fire Friday

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities identified the 72-year-old victim in a house fire Friday night as Charles E. Wilson. It happened in the 3100 block of North Woodland in an apartment.

Fire crews did not initially see any smoke. Smoke was next seen coming from a small house behind the main house. When crews entered the house, they found the victim in a recliner.

The cause was determined to be accidental smoking while on oxygen. The fire caused about $3,000 in damage.  The fire is the third fatal fire this year in Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s