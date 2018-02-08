YMCA suspect arrested again after police identify 3-year-old victim in second case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man charged with raping a child at the Downtown Y is back in jail.

Caleb Wayne Gaston was arrested Wednesday evening in Derby on a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. During a police briefing, police said the new case involves a 3-year-old female victim.

“Wichita Exploited and Missing Child Unit detectives have identified a 3-year-old female victim in a child sex crime at the Downtown YMCA,” said officer Charley Davidson.

Gaston is charged with raping the child Jan. 29 at the Downtown Y. Gaston, who worked for the YMCA since 2013, bonded out of jail Tuesday before being arrested again on the new charge. The second case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for possible charges.

“This is an ongoing case. This is very concerning to us. Obviously, concerning to the YMCA as well. We continue to investigate,” Davidson added.

Wichita/Sedgwick Co Exploited and Missing Child Unit has indentified a three year old female victim and a child sex crime that took place at the Downtown YMCA — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 8, 2018

The KSOR shows the incident involving a three year old girl took place on January 24th…Five days before incident he was arrested for last week. Time listed is 6:40pm — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 8, 2018

Police said if you have suspicions that your child was sexually assaulted, you are asked to call the Wichita Exploited and Missing Child Unit at 316-660-9494.

Gaston was fired from a church preschool last year after a complaint about inappropriate touching. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment concluded the allegation was not substantiated.

YMCA president and CEO Ronn McMahon said new procedure will notify officials every day if any staff, member, guest or participant is on the sex offender registry. McMahon said Gaston underwent a background check but child abuse registries don’t indicate a problem unless formal charges are filed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.