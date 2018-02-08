Wichita city officials invited to meeting next week at White House

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell and Alan King, Director of Public Works & Utilities, will be attending a meeting Monday at the White House.

Mayor Longwell made the announcement during his weekly media briefing. The mayor couldn’t give many details of the meeting, but he said it involves the new infrastructure plan.

“It is a great opportunity. Certainly, it is nice we have friends in Washington that knows where Wichita is. We can be part of that discussion and part of the solution to help bring more opportunities to Wichita, Kansas,” said Mayor Longwell.

The mayor said key staffers and President Donald Trump will be part of the meetings.

Mayor Longwell and Alan King will board a plane for the meetings on Sunday.

