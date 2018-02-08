What you missed in PyeongChang last night: Competition begins

Wednesday night featured the first competition of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang. The Olympics began with a new event, mixed doubles curling which featured Matt and Becca Hamilton. The other big news of the night, Erin Hamlin was selected to be the flag bearer for the United States.

Erin Hamlin named Team USA flag bearer

Erin Hamlin will be the flag bearer for the U.S. on Friday morning in the Parade of Nations. Hamlin is the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic singles luge medal. The United States sent its largest contingent ever to PyeongChange with 244 athletes. It’s Hamlin’s fourth trip to the Olympics.

“It was a pretty big shock,” Hamlin said, “but it is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by all of Team USA.”

Curling: Hamilton siblings open with a win

The Hamilton’s opened the 2018 Winter Games with a huge victory over the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The Hamilton siblings sought redemption after losing to Russia in the mixed double curling event at the 2017 World Championships. The duo beat Team OAR 9-3 in seven ends. The Hamilton’s took a quick 3-0 lead after Becca cleared the house with a double-takeout on the final throw of the first end and never relinquished their lead.

Outside of the U.S. match, Norway defeated Canada, 9-6. Norway upset Canada by holding them scoreless in the final three ends. Canada is currently the best ranked team in mixed doubles. In the first event for the host nation, Korea beat Finland 9-4. Korea took a quick 5-0 lead, but Finland responded with four straight points. In the last game of the night, Switzerland defeated China by a score of 7-5. The two teams had to play nine ends with the lead exchanged five times.

Round-robin play continues at 6:05 a.m. ET (3:05 a.m. PT) with the U.S. facing Canada.