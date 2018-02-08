WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With sexual assault dominating headlines, experts said it’s important for parents to look for warning signs of child sexual abuse and start having the conversation with their child.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to the coordinator at Via Christi’s Forensic Nursing unit, which works closely with victims of sexual assault.

According to Tina Peck, parents need to know what’s normal or out of character for their child so that they can easily recognize the signs.

Warning signs to look out for include:

Change in sleeping habits: Are they having nightmares or wetting the bed?

Change in eating habits: Are they refusing the eat, or is their appetite drastically increasing?

Interactions with others: Are they becoming more distant?

Complaints about headaches or stomach pains

Peck said most child sexual abuse happens by someone the child knows, not a stranger. Sexual abuse also doesn’t always leave physical trauma.

“There are a lot of forms of touching and abuse that occur that do not leave physical signs,” said Peck.

When parents have conversations about sexual abuse with their child, Peck said it’s important to listen and believe the child.

If parents have any suspicions of possible child sexual abuse, they need to contact law enforcement.

“It’s very important for parents and agencies not to conduct their own investigation,” said Peck. “They need to contact 911 as soon as possible so that the investigation can get underway as soon as possible.”

Once law enforcement is contacted, they will refer the case to the Exploited and Missing Children unit — which has special detectives that work on child sexual abuse cases.

For more information on recognizing sexual abuse, visit the National Sex Offender Public Website.