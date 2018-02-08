USA bobsled, skeleton teams take flag flown in Wichita to PyeongChang

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Molly Choma, USA Bobsled/Skeleton)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KSNW) – A special U.S. flag, which was flown in Wichita last fall, has completed its Olympic journey arriving in PyeongChang, South Korea with Team USA.

The flag is one of four that traveled across the nation and was flown at first responder stations in all 50 states. Sedgwick County EMS flew the flag in Wichita in late November of 2017.

All four flags were presented to the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton teams in Washington, D.C. prior to their departure to South Korea for the Olympic Winter Games.

“The team will carry the flags with them and will have them at the ready to take to the podium when they medal in any of the bobsled and skeleton events,” said Matthew Troy, a volunteer Connecticut firefighter who presented the athletes with the flags.

You can catch the Olympic Winter Games on KSN TV! Click here, for the event listings.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s