USA bobsled, skeleton teams take flag flown in Wichita to PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KSNW) – A special U.S. flag, which was flown in Wichita last fall, has completed its Olympic journey arriving in PyeongChang, South Korea with Team USA.

The flag is one of four that traveled across the nation and was flown at first responder stations in all 50 states. Sedgwick County EMS flew the flag in Wichita in late November of 2017.

All four flags were presented to the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton teams in Washington, D.C. prior to their departure to South Korea for the Olympic Winter Games.

“The team will carry the flags with them and will have them at the ready to take to the podium when they medal in any of the bobsled and skeleton events,” said Matthew Troy, a volunteer Connecticut firefighter who presented the athletes with the flags.

You can catch the Olympic Winter Games on KSN TV! Click here, for the event listings.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.