St. Jude Dream Home tickets available March 7

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The countdown has begun! We are just one month away from when you can reserve your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home.

This year’s home is located in the Reserve at Sandcrest. That’s near 29th Street N. and Hoover in west Wichita.

The house is still under construction but we know it will be worth more than $400,000. The money raised will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It wouldn’t be possible without the donations of Wichita companies.

“Obviously there’s the local connection with St. Jude and the kids locally and so for our organization to be able to be a part of that is, and the employees, they just, they love it,” said Denny Marlin, VIce President of Marketing, RD Henry Cabinetry.

You can reserve tickets for $100 each starting on March 7. There will be 11,000 tickets available. If they sell out, that means $1.1 million raised for St. Jude.

