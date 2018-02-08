Some Kansas lawmakers consider revising suicide training law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansas lawmakers are trying to alter a law that requires schools to teach one hour of suicide prevention training each year. That law is called the Jason Flatt Act.

Senator Bruce Givens told the Senate Education Committee more power should be in the hands of local school boards, but opponents say the current law should stay as is.

“We have had a handful of suicides in the past few weeks, in Kansas, Kansas school children. At what price? And I don’t think that one hour of training is too much for anyone to endure,” said Senator Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg.

The Jason Flatt Act was passed just last year — joining more than a dozen states. The proposed change must be passed out of committee before going up for a vote on the Senate floor.

