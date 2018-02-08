Russell County schools cancel classes due to illness

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Russell County school officials announced Thursday that classes for Friday as well as evening and weekend activities have been cancelled due to illness.

The announcement was made on the Russell County USD 407 website.

As of Thursday at 2:30 p.m. the following percentage of student absences due to illness by building were reported:

  • Simpson Elementary – 32%
  • Bickerdyke Elementary – 23%
  • RMS – 19%
  • RHS – 8% 
  • District – 20.5%

Officials with the school said the health and wellness of the students and staff are a priority.

