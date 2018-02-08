Police investigating suspicious character at southeast Wichita credit union

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a suspicious character. It happened at the Mid-America Credit Union in the 800 block of South Oliver at around 9:20 a.m.

A 51-year-old female employee reported an unknown person entered the bank wearing all black and a white ski mask. The person saw an armed security guard, fled on foot, and got into a silver newer model car.

No injuries or monetary loss was reported. Additionally, no weapons were seen or used.

