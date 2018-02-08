New governor promises new open-government websites

Gov. Jeff Colyer talking about his transparency executive orders. (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – New Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is promising that state government will launch two new accountability websites within four months.

Colyer signed four executive orders Thursday aimed at promoting government transparency. He took office last week.

One order requires state agencies to set performance goals and develop ways to measure their progress toward meeting them so that the information can be available online. The order calls for the state to have a website posting the information within four months.

Another order creates a website for posting notices of agencies’ public meetings and documents associated with those meetings. Colyer said it would be set up within three months.

Colyer also signed orders designed to make obtaining government documents less expensive and to prevent officials from using private email accounts for state business.

