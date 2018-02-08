Main Street Kansas: Jetmore man crafts beautiful, custom wood furniture

Zack Schaffer (Photo courtesy KSN News)

JETMORE, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you ever think about how much work goes into something as simple as a chair? For one Kansas man, the hours he invests in each creation has made his unique work known around the country.

One of Zack Schaffer’s beautifully crafted chairs.

Zack Schaffer was born and raised in Jetmore, Kansas. In Jetmore is where you will find his custom furniture store, Schaffer Furniture.

Schaffer is a self-taught woodworker who has taken his skills and turned them into beautiful pieces of handcrafted furniture. He makes all sorts of furniture — desks, tables, bar stools, cribs and chairs. The chairs he makes are Sam Maloof style chairs and Schaffer says “you just can’t find a better chair.”

Schaffer says he tries to build each of his chairs from the same tree.

“I spend a lot of time matching lumber, like in the seats I’ll match it up so that it looks appealing,” explained Schaffer.

Schaffer shapes his chairs by hand. Crafting one chair can take 60 hours to build.

“I don’t let a chair leave unless I’m happy with it,” said Schaffer. “My stuff won’t get shipped out if I’m not 100 percent happy with it.”

Schaffer sends his finished pieces all over the country — from California to South Carolina.

Click here to see more of Schaffer’s custom creations.

