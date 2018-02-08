Lindsey Vonn finally arrives in PyeongChang after travel delays

Lindsey Vonn does everything fast, but even the 2010 Olympic downhill champion is not immune to travel delays.

Vonn posted on social media that her flight was delayed:

After deplaning from her original aircraft, Vonn asked her followers whether it would take her “under 24 hours” or “over 24 hours” to get to Seoul.

Turns out it was a push, because the journey took exactly 24 hours:

Vonn made sure to thank the crew for getting her to the 2018 Winter Games:

Vonn’s dog, Lucy, seemed affected by the jetlag: