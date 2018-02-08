Lindsey Vonn finally arrives in PyeongChang after travel delays

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn does everything fast, but even the 2010 Olympic downhill champion is not immune to travel delays. 

Vonn posted on social media that her flight was delayed:

After deplaning from her original aircraft, Vonn asked her followers whether it would take her “under 24 hours” or “over 24 hours” to get to Seoul. 

Turns out it was a push, because the journey took exactly 24 hours:

Vonn made sure to thank the crew for getting her to the 2018 Winter Games:

Vonn’s dog, Lucy, seemed affected by the jetlag:

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s