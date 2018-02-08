Kansas prepares for road trip to Baylor

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks are once again in the Top 10 and once again right at the top of the Big 12 standings. But ask any KU fan and they’ll tell you this Jayhawks team has looked much better away from Allen Fieldhouse than they’ve looked at the Phog.

Kansas is away this weekend to take on a Baylor team that pushed the Jayhawks to the brink when these two teams played in Lawrence back in January. And it begs the question, is Bill Self happy this team is hitting the road? Kansas and Baylor tip of at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Tune into KSN on Saturday for highlights and postgame reaction!

