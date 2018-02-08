Kansas boy falls through ice: ‘I could have died’

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  A Haysville boy is sharing his message about ice safety after he fell through a frozen pond.

“Don’t do it at all. Don’t even try it,” said Laydon Jarrell.

Laydon, 11, said he, his cousin and his girlfriend were walking around their neighborhood after school on Wednesday when they decided to go play at an area pond.

“We saw the whole ice was frozen so we started messing around with the ice and the lake and I decided to go walk on it,” Laydon said.

The 6th grader said he first walked out on the ice. Video shows him giggling and scooting on the ice. Then, Laydon said he slipped.

“It was fast. I went to my side immediately and I slammed onto the ice and it broke,” he said. “In my mind, I was like is this the last thing I’m ever going to do is walk on ice? I didn’t even get to tell my mom I love her in person.”

Laydon’s cousin recorded the incident on her cell phone. The video shows Laydon fall then yell for help.

“I was trying to jump and crawl my way out, but I couldn’t,” he said.

Laydon eventually made his way to shore. He suffered a few bruises and scrapes to his leg, but is OK. However, he said the experience will stick with him.

“Scary to think that I could have died and not even tell anybody sorry if I have ever been mean to them,” Laydon said.

Laydon said he regrets his decision to play on the ice and he’s hopeful his story will prevent other kids from doing the same thing.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s