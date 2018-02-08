Goddard and Eisenhower basketball battle for bragging rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a lot of great crosstown rivalries in the greater Wichita area. One of them is Goddard vs Eisenhower. The Tigers are one of the best teams in the state in 5A. They’ve only lost one game all season.

The two teams have played several times since 2011. The Tigers have won every game except one. That prompts Eisenhower guard Dylan Vincent to say “we treat them like they are our little brother, cause I mean we’ve consistently beat them in basketball every year and we don’t want to change that.”