Free dental clinic this weekend in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2018 Kansas Mission of Mercy will be tomorrow and Saturday in Hutchinson. It will be held at the Kansas State Fairground. The clinic will open at 4:30 a.m.

Services are first come, first served and all patients must be able to wait in line. There are no appointments and approximately 700 will be let in. Officials want you to be prepared to wait.

Patients do not need to bring dental records or proof of income.

To date, Kansas dentists have provided 27,821 Kansans free dental care valued at over $16.4 million through the Kansas Mission of Mercy.

