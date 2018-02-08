City offering water rebate conservation program for sixth year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is again offering a Water Conservation Rebate program to encourage residents to purchase water-saving household devices, Mayor Longwell announced on Thursday.

In January, the city approved $100,000 for the rebate program.

Applications have been accepted since Feb. 1 at the Environmental Health office, 1900 E. 9th Street North. Applications will be accepted through the end of the year or until funding is exhausted. Qualifying purchases made since Jan. 1 will be eligible.

Rebates are available to customers who have active accounts with the Public Works & Utilities for the delivery of potable water. The application and submittal instructions are available at Wichita.gov. Customers are encouraged to contact the Water Conservation office at (316) 268-8351 or email WaterRebate@wichita.gov for more information.

This marks the sixth straight year of the program. To date, rebates totaling $1,030,294 have been approved for more than 10,000 water-saving devices, for an estimated total water savings of 243 million gallons. The program has provided rebates for 2,185 washing machines, 2,555 dishwashers, 3,657 toilets, 29 dual flush valve kits, 157 smart irrigation controllers, 104 rain sensor shutoffs and 1,370 rain barrels.

Eight devices and appliances are eligible for rebates. Detailed program requirements and lists of qualifying items are available at Wichita.gov and SaveWichitaWater.com. General guidelines and eligible items are listed below. The City strongly recommends bringing a printout of the qualifying appliances for reference when shopping. There is a limit of five rebated items per water customer account. Rebates will not exceed the purchase price.



Rebates are available for up to:

$100 on Low flow Toilets: WaterSense qualified using 1.28 gallons per flush or less;

$100 on Low flow Urinals: WaterSense qualified using 0.5 gallons per flush or less;

$100 on High Efficiency Dishwashers: Energy Star or Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE);

$100 on High Efficiency Clothes Washers: Water Factor of 4.5 gallons or less (CEE rated);

$100 on Smart Irrigation Controllers: Labeled as approved by WaterSense©;

$100 on Rain Sensor-Shutoffs: Set to shut off irrigation after ¼-inch of rain is received;

$75 on Rain Barrels: 45 gallons or larger; and

$50 on Dual Flush Toilet Conversion Kits: Change inefficient toilets to using 1.6 gals. per flush or less

