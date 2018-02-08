Austin Reaves stepping up for Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret that Austin Reaves has been playing some of his best basketball as a Wichita State Shocker the past few games. Having scored 20 or more points in each of Wichita State’s last three contests, Reaves is getting it done on both ends of the court.

As the Shockers get set to take on UConn this Saturday, they’ll be looking for Austin to keep up his strong play. And that’s something WSU assistant coach Kyle Lindsted thinks Shocker Nation can expect from the sophomore now that he’s fully healthy and gaining confidence with each game. Wichita State takes on Connecticut Saturday at 5 p.m. Tune into KSN News for highlights and all the postgame reaction!