Wichita State Loses to Cincinnati

WICHITA, Kan. – Rangie Bessard scored 24 points and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, as Cincinnati held off Wichita State, 75-69, Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (10-15, 5-6) has now dropped three in-a-row and falls to 0-2 all-time vs. Cincinnati. Cincinnati (14-10, 6-5) snapped a three-game skid of its own with the victory.

Bessard led the Shockers in points (24) and rebounds (11), while Diamond Lockhart (14) and Angiee Tompkins (14) rounded out the double-figure scorers. For Bessard, it marked her seventh double-double and 11th game with 20 or more points this season.