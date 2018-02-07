Wichita North HS principal says threatening graffiti found in bathroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Increased police and security is expected at Wichita North High School Thursday morning due to a threatening discovery in one of the bathroom stalls.

North High Principal Sherman Padgett tweeted about the discovery Wednesday night.

In the tweet, Padgett said he found threatening graffiti on a toilet stall Wednesday afternoon. He went on to say he was “not scared” but the threat would be taken seriously.

It is unclear what the graffiti said or meant. Increased police and security presence will be in place at the school Thursday morning. A school official said the matter is being investigated by both school security and the Wichita Police Department.

