Signing day gets awkward for Florida high school football player

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola’s Jacob Copeland will likely never forget his National Signing Day experience.

The Escambia High wide receiver decided to commit to Florida, and his mom clearly wasn’t a fan of the decision.

Copeland donned the Florida Gators’ hat on ESPN, and his mom, wearing an Alabama sweater and a Tennessee hat, walked off the set.

