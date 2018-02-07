Recent Hesston drug bust gives PD more resources

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hesston Police confiscated one pound of marijuana and ounces of cocaine this week. This is one of over a dozen drug busts this year.

“A large percentage of that comes from Colorado and we know this because it’s packaged specially from dispensaries,” said Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder.

Schroeder estimates that 80 percent of Harvey County’s drug activity comes from Colorado and with the new drug task force making more busts, the money seized goes into more resources for law enforcement.

“A lot of that K-9 team and training comes from drug asset seizures,” said Schroeder. “So we’re able to take that money that was originally meant to buy and sell drugs and re-purpose it for a good use.”

Like the five new drug-sniffing dogs that Harvey County will receive. However, the chief says he needs the community to put on their combat boots as well.

“Law enforcement provides one piece of the puzzle and that piece is keeping people accountable for their consequences,” said Schroeder. “What law enforcement can’t do is get somebody the professional help they need after they discover they have an addiction.”

Chief Schroeder says the Hesston Police Department made about 20 drug busts in the month of January.

