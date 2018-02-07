Norton schools cancel classes due to flu

By Published: Updated:
Flu (KSN News)

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Norton Community Schools, USD 211, canceled school Thursday and Friday for a high number of illnesses. The district also said there will be no activities held.

The district said they are going through classrooms and doing a thorough cleaning.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a rapid increase in flu-related illnesses after the winter holiday season has been seen among all ages but was higher in children.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says influenza has been the direct cause of death in 68 people and a contributing cause of death in 32 people.

