Newton woman featured on TIME magazine cover

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Angela Becker always knew she would run for office someday, she just didn’t know it would be so soon.

“I think after the 2016 election I kind of realized that there’s not any need to wait and we need young people involved in local politics so I decided to run,” Becker said.

Becker has been a USD 373 school board member since November. Despite not being from Newton and never having ran before, Becker racked up more than 20 percent of the vote, winning first place and securing a spot on the board.

It’s women like Becker that TIME magazine wanted to feature on their “Avengers” cover recently: first-time female candidates who were inspired to run after the 2016 presidential election and the Women’s March in January 2017. Becker was inspired by both, attending the Wichita Women’s March on the Air Capital last year and this year.

Last month, a TIME magazine editor messaged Becker on Facebook, requesting a head shot.

“When TIME magazine emails you, you email them right back,” Becker laughed.

Becker works as a financial analyst and is originally from California.

“I chose to run for school board because I saw there was a lot of distrust in the community with the district and the school board. So I thought that as a new person in the community, I had an opportunity to really rebuild that trust,” Becker said.

