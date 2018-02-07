New Kansas governor prepares to give first big policy speech

Gov. Jeff Colyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is expected to outline proposals for making state government more transparent during an address to the Legislature.

Lawmakers are hoping he also spells out where he stands on public school funding during the address scheduled to be given Wednesday afternoon to a joint session of the House and Senate. It is the new Republican governor’s first major policy speech.

Colyer was formerly lieutenant governor and replaced former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback last week when Brownback resigned to take an ambassador’s post.

Republican state Rep. Melissa Rooker of Fairway says lawmakers are looking for more than platitudes.

GOP Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita says legislators want to know exactly how Colyer wants to respond to a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to increase spending on public schools.

