Kansas man accused of trying to buy child for $250, meth

Ernest Merle Anziana (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kansas man awaits extradition to Kentucky on a human trafficking charge after he allegedly tried to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a Franklin County grand jury indicted 48-year-old Ernest Merle Anziana on Tuesday.

Franklin Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker says Anziana was snared during an undercover investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Branch, and there was no actual girl for sale. He says Anziana intended to have sex with the 11-year-old girl, impregnate her and keep that child.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate he was previously convicted of incest.

He’s being held in Kansas, pending extradition. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

