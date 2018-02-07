Homemade bomb constructed out of fireworks faces Humboldt HS evacuation

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNW) – A scary situation Wednesday at a Kansas high school after a bomb threat was called in and an explosive was found.

It happened in the small town of Humboldt and forced officials to evacuate the high school The chief of police said a homemade bomb, made with fireworks, was found.

A student is in custody in connection with the threat. No students or faculty were injured.

