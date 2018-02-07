Gov. Colyer discusses KanCare improvements during joint address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Colyer promised to be the most approachable governor in the state’s history during his joint address to Kansas lawmakers Wednesday.

Gov. Colyer delivered a joint address Wednesday afternoon. In his speech he talked about a number of things including how he wants to improve the current KanCare program.

“I want to work with you to make sure this crucial program continues to improve for the betterment of the more than 400,000 Kansans it serves,” said Gov. Colyer.

His improvements include: fixing the eligibility system, improving outcomes for those in the program, additional Medicaid funding for substance abuse and mental illness.

“Additional work opportunities for able-bodied adults which encourage better health outcomes.”

During his speech, he also reinforced his opposition to abortion calling for a constitutional amendment on cases currently in front of the state Supreme Court.

“The same constitution that prohibited slavery did not mention a right to an abortion,” said Colyer.

Following the speech, some lawmakers said they were encouraged.

“I think the new governor showed visions and showed he does want to get something done,” said Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita.

“Let’s forget about the past it doesn’t do any good to dwell on it and he is probably talking about me more than anybody so I’m ready to move forward and help,” said Rep. Jim Denning, R-Overland Park

Others say actions speak louder than words.

“I’m hopeful that what he says, and what he does end up being the same thing,” said Sen. Lynn Rogers, D- Wichita

The governor is scheduled to sign an executive order Thursday addressing transparency at the Capitol. Lawmakers say they believe it’s a step in the right direction.

