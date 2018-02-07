From crime scene to Wichita lab, how fingerprinting works

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Forensic science and new fingerprinting technology is helping Wichita police crack dozens of cases.

KSN recently got a behind the scenes look at the Wichita Police Department’s lab where workers process evidence and look for fingerprints.

“First thing we do is we look at it to determine if it’s of value. Can we do anything with this print? Is there enough information that we later on can identify it or exclude somebody?” explained Latent Print Examiner Mindy Harris.

Harris, who has been with the department for 17 years, said there are several ways she and her colleagues determine if a piece of evidence has a print of value, value meaning the print has adequate quality or quantity of features to be suitable for comparison.

“We use different chemical means depending on the type of surface of that evidence to try and develop and retrieve any latent prints,” Harris said.

Harris said latent print detection often requires the use of fingerprint powders, chemical reagents or alternate light sources. She said it often comes down to trial and error. Sometimes it takes examiners a few minutes to identify a fingerprint of value while other times the process may take a couple of hours.

Harris said after a fingerprint of value is identified she and her team can scan the print into their computers and do a search in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). AFIS is a national system used to match fingerprints against a database of known and unknown prints.

“It has a database of criminal and civil fingerprints throughout the state of Kansas and that’s a tool that we use to assist us in identifying prints,” Harris said. “In the palms of your hand, you have friction ridge skin and you can leave a pattern of that friction ridge skin behind on a surface and then those ridges contain different points or characteristics that are unique to each individual, so that is how we identify it. We look for those unique characteristics within that latent print and compare it to the characteristics in the known print.”

Overall, Harris said latent print identification has proven vital for Wichita police and the department’s investigations.

“I think they are very important because unlike DNA, DNA is a much longer process and expensive process and this is a much quicker, easier, less expensive process that gives our detectives results within an hour,” Harris said.

Wichita police said their examiners received a total of 4,525 latent prints in 2017. Examiners worked on 2,900 latent prints of value and were able to identify 1,595 prints with the use of AFIS.