Fort Riley soldier dies in Germany, cause of death unclear

By Published: Updated:
1st. Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry,(Courtesy: Dept. of Defense)

FORT RILEY, Kan. (AP) – Fort Riley officials say a soldier deployed from the fort to Europe has been found dead in Germany.

The fort announced Wednesday that 1st Sgt. Nicholas Amsberry, who was from Mesa, Arizona, was found dead Sunday near a train station in Parsberg, Germany.

The cause of 34-year-old’s death is under investigation.

Amsberry was part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He was serving a nine-month deployment to Europe that began in September 2017. He was stationed at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, at the time of his death.

Amsberry joined the Army in 2003 as an infantryman.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s