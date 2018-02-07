Fort Riley soldier dies in Germany, cause of death unclear

FORT RILEY, Kan. (AP) – Fort Riley officials say a soldier deployed from the fort to Europe has been found dead in Germany.

The fort announced Wednesday that 1st Sgt. Nicholas Amsberry, who was from Mesa, Arizona, was found dead Sunday near a train station in Parsberg, Germany.

The cause of 34-year-old’s death is under investigation.

Amsberry was part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He was serving a nine-month deployment to Europe that began in September 2017. He was stationed at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, at the time of his death.

Amsberry joined the Army in 2003 as an infantryman.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.