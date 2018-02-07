Former WPD motorcycle officer gives support, praise after new motor unit unveiled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After 17-years off the streets, the Wichita Police Department rolled out its new motor unit last week.

Seven officers will now be patrolling the streets of Wichita for the first time since 2001.

A former WPD motorcycle officer is showing his support, giving some high praise to the department for their decision to put motorcycles back on the streets.

James Thayer was a Wichita police officer for nearly a decade.

Six of those years, Thayer spent patrolling on one of the departments motorcycles.

However, on September 10th, 1997, his career and life took an unfortunate turn.

“About a quarter of six in the morning on the way in to squad meeting,” said Thayer. “Got broadsided by a car down on K-15,” he added.

At the time, Thayer was one of more than 30 officers that were apart of the motorcycle unit.

“When I finally came to a stop, I was laying face down in the southbound left turn lane, I knew I couldn’t get up, didn’t know how bad it exactly was,” said Thayer.

Thayer spent a month in the hospital and eventually had to have his right leg amputated above the knee.

21 years later, despite an injury that ended his career in law enforcement, Thayer still sees value in what a motorcycle unit can provide to the community.

“We’re highly mobile, we’re able to get into areas, get through traffic when you needed to, you need to have officers that are assigned to a unit to do traffic enforcement to make the streets a lot safer,” said Thayer.

Which is why Thayer says he is happy that motorcycles are once again patrolling the streets of Wichita.

“I think it is a great thing that they are bringing it back, in my opinion, they should have never gotten rid of the motorcycle unit,” said Thayer.

Now that the unit is back, Thayer just wishes he could be a part of it.

“If I could do it again, I would, of course, I’d have to be a bit younger,” said Thayer.

KSN asked Thayer what his advice is for the seven officers that are now a part of the new motor unit.

He simply said be safe, be aware, be polite, be friendly, and most importantly do your job.