Farmers grateful for recent snowstorm

By Published: Updated:
A snowy wheat field. The snow is the most precipitation many counties have seen in four months.

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The three inches of snow that fell this week is a relief for many farmers.

“It was truly everything we had been praying for,” said Lane County farmer Vance Ehmke.

Ehmke is enjoying the most precipitation he’s had in four months.

“There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “As critically dry as we were, this snowfall could actually save the crop.”

If the snow melts before it blows away, he says that would be a game changer.

“We had very poor root development on the plants,” said Ehmke. “Hopefully we’ll be able to, this snow will melt down there and stimulate root growth, but prior to the snow, we were on real, real thin ice.”

It’s a different story just a few miles south in neighboring Finney County, which barely saw any snow. It’s a missed opportunity for farmers in southern counties, but it’s familiar territory.

“It’s not our first rodeo,” said Randall Currie, a Weed Scientist with Kansas State University in Finney County. “We’re in western Kansas and it’s dry. It rains where it’s going to rain, snows where it’s going to snow.”

He’s trying to be optimistic for farmers on their fourth month of drought.

“Where there’s life, there’s hope,” said Currie. “I think it your wheat’s alive, there’s hope.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s