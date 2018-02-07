Farmers grateful for recent snowstorm

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The three inches of snow that fell this week is a relief for many farmers.

“It was truly everything we had been praying for,” said Lane County farmer Vance Ehmke.

Ehmke is enjoying the most precipitation he’s had in four months.

“There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “As critically dry as we were, this snowfall could actually save the crop.”

If the snow melts before it blows away, he says that would be a game changer.

“We had very poor root development on the plants,” said Ehmke. “Hopefully we’ll be able to, this snow will melt down there and stimulate root growth, but prior to the snow, we were on real, real thin ice.”

It’s a different story just a few miles south in neighboring Finney County, which barely saw any snow. It’s a missed opportunity for farmers in southern counties, but it’s familiar territory.

“It’s not our first rodeo,” said Randall Currie, a Weed Scientist with Kansas State University in Finney County. “We’re in western Kansas and it’s dry. It rains where it’s going to rain, snows where it’s going to snow.”

He’s trying to be optimistic for farmers on their fourth month of drought.

“Where there’s life, there’s hope,” said Currie. “I think it your wheat’s alive, there’s hope.”

