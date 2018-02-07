2 teenagers sentenced in baseball bat beating of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Two teenagers were each sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for beating a man with a baseball bat and stealing about $20, two guns and some food.

The man, Horace Johnson, was beaten in May of last year in his Wichita home and remains in a coma. Police say a relative found him unconscious on the floor, likely two days after he was attacked.

The family went to the home after police found Johnson’s car abandoned and couldn’t reach him.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says 16-year-old Jalen Oliver and 17-year-old Matthew Florez-Duran broke into Johnson’s home, robbed him and beat him in the head with the bat several times.

The teenagers were prosecuted as adults for attempted first-degree murder.

Florez-Duran was sentenced Wednesday. Oliver was sentenced two weeks ago.

