$10,000 worth of music equipment stolen from Wichita school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University has launched a full investigation after learning that $10,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from the Riney Arts Center.

“I walked in here Monday morning excited about band time,” said Friends University student, Raul Rangel. “But then I noticed that both my bassoon and harp were gone.”

Raul Ranger says he and his family recently went to New York to purchase this harp.

“We spent $8,000 and travel fees just to get this instrument,” explained Ranger. “I actually put my car title up to get a loan for it. I know people steal food and cars because you’re trying to make a living but you don’t need a harp to make a living.”

Rangel may have a point there but he says he may also have a suspect. When the band student returned to Wichita, he decided that he would sell his old harp.”

“I’ve had this harp my whole life,” he said, as he pulled a 70 pound harp out from behind a shelf.

Rangel says when a potential buyer showed up to look at the harp, he showed more interest in his new harp.

“I told him it wasn’t for sale.”

The following Monday, the harp was gone.

“The university has launched a security investigation on campus as well as filing a police report with the Wichita PD,” said Gisele McMimimy, Friends’ University Director of marketing.

Both the harp and the bassoon were last seen in the university’s Riney Arts Center. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.